Erdogan uses UN stand to attack Greece

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the speaker’s podium during the United Nations General Assembly in New York to attack Greece on Tuesday.

“Greece is turning the Aegean into a cemetery for migrants,” said Erdogan, stating that Greece “with its illegal pushbacks increases the violence against migrants in the Aegean.” Erdogan also stated that apart from the “inhumane pushbacks,” Greece is pursuing a policy of “political repression and discrimination” against its Muslim community.

“Whoever tries to conduct shows of force in the area, are not equal and have no relations militarily or politically and makes themselves a joke. In the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, a continued stability and peace depends on the respect of everybody’s rights and interests,” said Erdogan, adding that “we call on Greece to cease its policy of provocations and tension and to respond to the call for cooperation and support.”

“Turkey will defend its rights and interests to the very last in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean and will not be entrapped in the games of those who pursue a strategy of tension for political gains,” he stressed.

