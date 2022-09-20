NEWS

Fox rabies vaccinations to start early October

The 15th Fox Vaccination Campaign for the Rabies Control and Surveillance Program will begin in early October, with aerial vaccine-bait drops, according to the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food.

Any contact with the modified-live rabies virus vaccine is prohibited.

The aerial drops of the vaccine bait will be carried out in 17 regional units of the country. These are Evros, Rodopi, Xanthi, Drama, Kilkis, Pella, Florina, Kastoria, Thesprotia, Kavala, Serres, Thessaloniki, Imathia, Kozani, Grevena, Ioannina and Preveza.

Between the re-emergence of rabies cases in animals in Greece in 2012 and up until the last confirmation of the disease in May 2014, a total of 48 cases were confirmed, of which 40 cases were in foxes, five in dogs, two in cattle and one in a cat.

