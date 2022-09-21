NEWS

Mitsotakis tells Lapid Ankara’s actions ‘undermine stability’ in East Med

[Greek Prime Minister's Office]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Turkey of “extreme aggressive rhetoric” and “unacceptable claims that challenge Greek sovereignty” in a meeting with Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in New York on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis told Lapid that Ankara’s actions “undermine stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

According to government sources, the two leaders had the opportunity to exchange views on the Greece-Cyprus-Israel cooperation scheme, defence and economic relations, energy cooperation and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

