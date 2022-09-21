NEWS

Russia denies reports of flights to occupied Cyprus

The Russian Embassy in Nicosia has refuted a story in Turkish newspaper Milliyet that direct flights from Russia to occupied northern Cyprus will commence, according to RIA Novosti.

“Russia’s position on the Cyprus settlement has not changed. Moscow is not conducting negotiations on the opening of direct flights between Russia and northern Cyprus,” an embassy spokesman told RIA Novosti.

Milliyet had citied “diplomatic sources” as saying direct flights to Turkish-occupied Cyprus would begin on November 15.

Government sources in Nicosia also told Cypriot newspaper Phileleftheros the reports were untrue. “What Milliyet reports about direct flights of passenger planes from Russia to occupied northern Cyprus are not related to reality,” it wrote.

They noted, “The issue has been investigated through diplomatic channels and the claims of direct flights from Russia to the occupied territories are unrealistic.”

Russia Diplomacy Cyprus Travel

