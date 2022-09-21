Thessaloniki wife killer sentenced to life

A Mixed Jury Court on Wednesday unanimously convicted a 50-year-old man from Thessaloniki to life imprisonment and three years for stabbing his wife to death in their home in November 2021.

The court found him guilty of murder in a calm state of mind and illegal possession and use of a weapon. The suspect did not appear in court, nor was he represented by a lawyer.

According to information available to Kathimerini, the man reportedly claimed in a preliminary investigation that he killed his wife because he feared that she was cheating on him. According to the same information, the man had a history of being treated in psychiatric hospitals.

Giving evidence in court, the couple’s son described his father as a “violent man who used psychological and physical violence.”

“We constantly had fights at home,” he said, adding that, when he asked him why he did it, he answered, “‘Because she talked back at me.’ He knew very well what he was doing.” He said that the 50-year-old suspect considered his wife “his property.”

The coroner’s autopsy report revealed that the victim was stabbed 23 times on her chest, abdomen and limbs, while there was evidence of defensive wounds on her hands, which suggest she fought for her life.

After the murder, the man, originally from Armenia, went to the local police station and confessed. Police officers went to his home and found the woman in the bedroom, in a pool of blood.