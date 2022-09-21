President meets with PASOK leader

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou received the leader of opposition party PASOK-KINAL Nikos Androulakis on Wednesday afternoon at the presidential mansion. It was his first meeting with the president since his election as the party’s leader.

Androulakis said that he had asked for a meeting because of the continued illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the deteriorating energy crisis affecting all of Europe, and particularly those households that are more, and the unacceptable provocations by Turkey’s leadership against Greece’s sovereign rights, which greatly exceed the boundaries set by international law and the conditions for good unneighborly relations.

“For this reason, there must be a comprehensive response by Europe, even concerning a possible arms embargo, and a new structural relationship between the European Union and Turkey, with which our sovereign rights will be secured,” he added.

PASOK-KINAL’s leader also raised the issue of the wiretap of his mobile phone by the National Intelligence Service with the president, stating that this was not a personal matter but an issue of democracy, and one which must be settled without casting any shadows on the political system. He argued that this was primarily the job of the government.

“It is inconceivable that there should be islets within the state’s operation that some consider to be above the law and beyond parliamentary control,” Androulakis said. “I truly hope this affair becomes an opportunity to further strengthen independent authorities in our country…so as to ensure we have a state governed by the rule of law…”

President Sakellaropoulou also noted the provocative statements made by Turkey’s president, stating that Greece is “always ready to open dialogue, with respect for international law and good neighborly relations, but is also always ready to defend our national integrity and our sovereign rights.”

On the wiretapping issue, the president noted that she had adopted as clear a position as allowed by her role from the very beginning and that the bodies responsible for dealing with it were Parliament and the parliamentary examining committee, as well as the justice system, to which Androulakis had already resorted. The president stated that she was aware of the limits of her function and highlighted the importance of the separation of powers.

“The case has already been brought before the authorities and all of us desire that the investigation be completed and yield results as quickly as possible. Any extension of this outstanding issue will be harmful for our democracy. Your case has shown in the most eloquent way the need to improve the existing legislative framework and protect the National Intelligence Service on the level of legislation and good practices,” Sakellaropoulou said. [AMNA]