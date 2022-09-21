Rep. Pappas condemns statements by Turkish President

Representative Chris Pappas, a member of the Hellenic Caucus of the United States House of Representatives, issued a statement condemning the address by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

“I strongly condemn President Erdogan’s inflammatory and blatantly hypocritical remarks at the United Nations General Assembly earlier today,” said Pappas, adding that “Erdogan’s speech was riddled with disingenuous claims and baseless accusations against Greece.”

“He called for the world to respect the sovereignty and independence of nations, despite continuing to occupy the northern third of the Republic of Cyprus in violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions, regularly violating Greek sovereignty with territorial overflights, and questioning Greece’s territorial claims in the Aegean,” said Pappas, and commented that Erdogan “falsely declared that Turkey’s foreign policy is driven by the pursuit of peace and conflict resolution through dialogue, while he and senior Turkish officials have utilized increasingly bellicose rhetoric to threaten war against Greece.”

“President Erdogan falsely claims to be a strong ally of NATO despite continuing to possess Russian S-400 missiles, undermining alliance solidarity in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and threatening Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO, and that is why I will continue to lead efforts in Congress to block the sale of F-16s to Turkey and hold Erdogan accountable for his actions,” he concluded.