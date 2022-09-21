Ruling ND maintains 8-pt lead over SYRIZA

SYRIZA is trailing conservative New Democracy by 8 percentage points in voting intentions, according to a new survey carried out by Pulse RC for Skai, with 34.5 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the ruling party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis compared to 26.5 percent for the leftists.

According to the same survey, the centrist PASOK-Movement for Change would garner 12 percent, followed by the Communist Party on 5 percent, the extreme nationalist Greek Solution on 4 percent and MeRA25 of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on 3 percent.

Mitsotakis led as most suitable PM with 39%, compared to 28% for SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.