NEWS

Ruling ND maintains 8-pt lead over SYRIZA

Ruling ND maintains 8-pt lead over SYRIZA
Election representatives count ballots at a polling station in Athens. [AP]

SYRIZA is trailing conservative New Democracy by 8 percentage points in voting intentions, according to a new survey carried out by Pulse RC for Skai, with 34.5 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the ruling party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis compared to 26.5 percent for the leftists.

According to the same survey, the centrist PASOK-Movement for Change would garner 12 percent, followed by the Communist Party on 5 percent, the extreme nationalist Greek Solution on 4 percent and MeRA25 of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on 3 percent.

Mitsotakis led as most suitable PM with 39%, compared to 28% for SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

Poll

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ND lead slightly down in latest opinion poll
NEWS

ND lead slightly down in latest opinion poll

Belief in heaven and hell still strong, survey shows
NEWS

Belief in heaven and hell still strong, survey shows

Bribery still rife in health services, EU survey finds
NEWS

Bribery still rife in health services, EU survey finds

Poll: Conservatives lead with 8% over main opposition
NEWS

Poll: Conservatives lead with 8% over main opposition

ND, Mitsotakis hold steady lead in poll
NEWS

ND, Mitsotakis hold steady lead in poll

Poll shows more concern over economy, Turkey ties
NEWS

Poll shows more concern over economy, Turkey ties