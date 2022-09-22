NEWS

Mitsotakis: ‘No one will bully Greece’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a gathering of Greek-Americans that he will reply to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s accusations against Greece when he speaks at the United Nations General Assembly Friday.

“No one will bully Greece. The rest, on Friday at the UN,” Mitsotakis said Wednesday at a lunch in his honor by several expatriate organizations in New York City.

Mitsotakis told his hosts that Greece will do its best to strengthen its alliances.

Earlier, Mitsotakis had met with representatives of five Jewish-American organizations and, separately, with the President and officials of the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee.

The Prime Minister spoke of Ankara’s escalating hostile rhetoric and its weaponization of migration, including in spreading disinformation about Greek actions. 

Mitsotakis also spoke of Greece’s suppoort for a closer EU-Israel collaboration.

