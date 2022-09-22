EU raps Turkey for discrimination against Greek minority

Turkey must respect the property rights and freedoms of minority groups, the EU’s special representative for human rights told the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, referring specifically to the country’s Greek community.

“The EU deeply regrets past discriminatory policies implemented by Turkey, which resulted in the Greek minority currently being on the verge of extinction,” Eamon Gilmore told the assembly on the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities.

“In this context, the EU reiterates the call on Turkey to protect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, including property rights of persons belonging to minorities and minorities’ legal entities,” he added.