Archbishop steps in regarding alleged ‘miracles’ at church

Archbishop Ieronymos is bringing the matter of the “miraculous” events at the Church of St Isidore on Lycabettus Hill in Athens to the Permanent Holy Synod in early October.

The “miracles” that have supposedly taken place in the chapel in recent years and posted on social media have attracted hundreds of worshippers wishing to be “cured” of various diseases.

The issue gained further prominence in June, when Metropolitan Nektarios of Argolida publicly denounced the footage doing the rounds on on the internet showing the church’s priest, Father Dimitrios Loupasakis, placing the cross on people with mobility problems, who then began to walk, and on blind people who supposedly regained their eyesight.

In a statement, the Archdiocese said Ieronymos “has recently taken action, which he will inform the Holy Synod about in detail at its October meeting.”

“After discussion, it is expected that relevant decisions will be taken,” the statement said.