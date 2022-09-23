Mitsotakis discusses Cyprus, Turkey with UN’s Guterres

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed its problems with Turkey and the Cyprus issue with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

Regarding Cyprus, Mitsotakis said that the attitude of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership amounts to a complete rejection of the decisions of the UN Security Council for a peaceful and fair settlement of the Cyprus issue within the framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, government sources said on Thursday.

On Turkey, Mitsotakis discussed Ankara’s scaling up of illegal claims and bellicose rhetoric. He reiterated that Athens acts on the basis of international law and the provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.