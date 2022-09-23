NEWS

Europol data practices target of EU privacy watchdog lawsuit

Europol data practices target of EU privacy watchdog lawsuit

EU data protection watchdog EDPS has asked Europe’s top court to scrap amended rules allowing Europol to retroactively legalise its processing of personal data of people with no links to criminal activity, saying the rules undermine its authority.

EDPS (European Data Protection Supervisor), which ensures that EU institutions and bodies comply with the bloc’s privacy rules, took its grievance to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on Sept. 16.

At issue are two amendments to rules governing Europol agreed by EU countries and EU lawmakers which came into force on June 28.

Prior to the changes, Europol was required to check within six months whether personal data it collected was linked to criminal activity and to erase it by Jan. 4, 2023 if there was no such connection.

The amendments mean it can continue to hold data that has not yet been erased.

EDPS’ request to the CJEU is “to make sure that the EU legislator cannot unduly ‘move the goalposts’ in the area of privacy and data protection,” EDPS head Wojciech Wiewiorowski said in a statement.

EU lawmaker Patrick Breyer applauded the EDPS move.

“It’s true that police cooperation in Europe is of vital importance, but it needs to respect the rule of law,” he said.

“Due to these vast data pools, millions of innocent citizens risk being wrongfully suspected of a crime just because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.” [Reuters]

EU Society Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Complaint filed in European court over neo-Nazi MEP Lagos’ access to public funds
NEWS

Complaint filed in European court over neo-Nazi MEP Lagos’ access to public funds

EU to harmonize criminalization of rape
NEWS

EU to harmonize criminalization of rape

Kavala man arrested over murder of marble factory worker
NEWS

Kavala man arrested over murder of marble factory worker

Man arrested in attempted robbery at fast food restaurant
NEWS

Man arrested in attempted robbery at fast food restaurant

Man arrested in Halkidiki after teen rape accusation
NEWS

Man arrested in Halkidiki after teen rape accusation

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of rape suspect
NEWS

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of rape suspect