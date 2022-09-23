NEWS

Chania lawyer injured in knife attack 

Chania lawyer injured in knife attack 

A lawyer in Crete was lightly injured in a knife attack outside a courthouse in the city of Chania on Friday morning.

Manolis Papadomanolakis was waiting outside the building when a masked man approached him from behind, told him something and stabbed him on the neck with a knife, eye witnesses told police. The attacker then fled. 

The victim was transferred to the city’s hospital where, according to press reports, he was treated for a superficial neck injury.

The president of the Chania Bar Association, Christos Pramateftakis, spoke of an “unprecedented incident, unacceptable and reprehensible.”

“It is a criminal act as stabbing a colleague in the neck with a sharp object could have been fatal,” he told flashnews.gr. “Manolis Papadomanolakis is a member of the board of the Chania Bar Association and a colleague who serves justice with courage and humility.”

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Europol data practices target of EU privacy watchdog lawsuit
NEWS

Europol data practices target of EU privacy watchdog lawsuit

Kavala man arrested over murder of marble factory worker
NEWS

Kavala man arrested over murder of marble factory worker

Man arrested in attempted robbery at fast food restaurant
NEWS

Man arrested in attempted robbery at fast food restaurant

Man arrested in Halkidiki after teen rape accusation
NEWS

Man arrested in Halkidiki after teen rape accusation

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of rape suspect
NEWS

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of rape suspect

Large shipment of cocaine seized in Piraeus port
NEWS

Large shipment of cocaine seized in Piraeus port