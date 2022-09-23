Chania lawyer injured in knife attack 

A lawyer in Crete was lightly injured in a knife attack outside a courthouse in the city of Chania on Friday morning.

Manolis Papadomanolakis was waiting outside the building when a masked man approached him from behind, told him something and stabbed him on the neck with a knife, eye witnesses told police. The attacker then fled.

The victim was transferred to the city’s hospital where, according to press reports, he was treated for a superficial neck injury.

The president of the Chania Bar Association, Christos Pramateftakis, spoke of an “unprecedented incident, unacceptable and reprehensible.”

“It is a criminal act as stabbing a colleague in the neck with a sharp object could have been fatal,” he told flashnews.gr. “Manolis Papadomanolakis is a member of the board of the Chania Bar Association and a colleague who serves justice with courage and humility.”