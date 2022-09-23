NEWS

Three metro stations to close on the weekend for test runs

The metro stations Nikea, Korydallos and Agia Varvara will be closed on Saturday and Sunday so that tests can be carried out from Aghia Marina to Dimotiko Theatro, ahead of the upcoming opening of the extension of the line to Piraeus.

According to operating company STASY SA, this weekend metro Line 3 will operate only in the Airport-Agia Marina section.

The stations on the Agia Marina-Nikea route will be served by the temporary bus line X50, which will be put into operation by OASA.

[AMNA]

 

