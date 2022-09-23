NEWS

Commission vice-president for values and transparency due in Athens

Commission vice-president for values and transparency due in Athens
[Yves Herman/AP]

The European Commission’s Vice-President for Values and Transparency for Values and Transparency will visit Athens next week, it was announced on Friday.

According to her official schedule, Vera Jourova will meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras and Government Spokesman Yiannis Economou, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras and press representatives.

She will also address the Athens Democracy Forum and meet with Council of State President Evangelia Nika, Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis and members of the task force on media issues.

Last week, Jourova unveiled the Media Freedom Act (MFA) as part of the European Union’s strategy to prevent political interference in media outlets and spying on journalists and ensure transparent and non-discriminatory state advertising to media outlets.

“Democracy will work only if journalists have the means and the necessary protection to keep in check those in power and those with power, be it political or economic actors,” she told a news conference. 

Media Athens Democracy Forum EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitarakis: Greek border management in line with international commitments
DELPHI ECONOMIC FORUM

Mitarakis: Greek border management in line with international commitments

Falling through the cracks
NEWS

Falling through the cracks

Thessaloniki teacher (56) found with 10,000 child sexual abuse images released
NEWS

Thessaloniki teacher (56) found with 10,000 child sexual abuse images released

Anti-LGBTQ display reflects Turkey’s political shift
NEWS

Anti-LGBTQ display reflects Turkey’s political shift

Revithoussa ramps up LNG imports to replace Russian gas
ECONOMY

Revithoussa ramps up LNG imports to replace Russian gas

Three metro stations to close on the weekend for test runs
NEWS

Three metro stations to close on the weekend for test runs