Commission vice-president for values and transparency due in Athens

The European Commission’s Vice-President for Values and Transparency for Values and Transparency will visit Athens next week, it was announced on Friday.

According to her official schedule, Vera Jourova will meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras and Government Spokesman Yiannis Economou, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras and press representatives.

She will also address the Athens Democracy Forum and meet with Council of State President Evangelia Nika, Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis and members of the task force on media issues.

Last week, Jourova unveiled the Media Freedom Act (MFA) as part of the European Union’s strategy to prevent political interference in media outlets and spying on journalists and ensure transparent and non-discriminatory state advertising to media outlets.

“Democracy will work only if journalists have the means and the necessary protection to keep in check those in power and those with power, be it political or economic actors,” she told a news conference.