Concern over death rates among injecting drug users

A worryingly high mortality rate among intravenous drug users, which far exceeds the corresponding data from Western countries, has been recorded in recent years in Greece, according to a study presented at a conference in Athens this week on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of AIDS, hepatitis and emerging diseases.

Deaths among injecting drug users (IDUs) over the last four years in Athens and Thessaloniki averages 3.5 deaths per 100 users per year, while in Australia, North America, Central and Western Europe it ranges from 0.8 to 1.6 per 100 users per year. Death among IDUs in Greece is 17 times higher than in the general population of similar gender and age.

In total, 243 deaths were recorded in April 2018 – June 2022. The highest rate was in Thessaloniki, with 4.5 deaths per 100 users per year (147 deaths). Athens had three deaths per 100 users (96 deaths). However, in Athens there is an increasing trend.