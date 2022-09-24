NEWS

Concern over death rates among injecting drug users

Concern over death rates among injecting drug users
[InTime News]

A worryingly high mortality rate among intravenous drug users, which far exceeds the corresponding data from Western countries, has been recorded in recent years in Greece, according to a study presented at a conference in Athens this week on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of AIDS, hepatitis and emerging diseases.

Deaths among injecting drug users (IDUs) over the last four years in Athens and Thessaloniki averages 3.5 deaths per 100 users per year, while in Australia, North America, Central and Western Europe it ranges from 0.8 to 1.6 per 100 users per year. Death among IDUs in Greece is 17 times higher than in the general population of similar gender and age.

In total, 243 deaths were recorded in April 2018 – June 2022. The highest rate was in Thessaloniki, with 4.5 deaths per 100 users per year (147 deaths). Athens had three deaths per 100 users (96 deaths). However, in Athens there is an increasing trend.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tsipras criticizes anesthesiologist shortage at children’s hospital
NEWS

Tsipras criticizes anesthesiologist shortage at children’s hospital

Lack of blood donors behind chronic shortages
NEWS

Lack of blood donors behind chronic shortages

Monkeypox cases in Greece rise to 72
NEWS

Monkeypox cases in Greece rise to 72

Nurse electrocuted in Covid ward by naked wires
NEWS

Nurse electrocuted in Covid ward by naked wires

Greece also impacted by rising dementia cases
NEWS

Greece also impacted by rising dementia cases

Fox rabies vaccinations to start early October
NEWS

Fox rabies vaccinations to start early October