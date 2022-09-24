NEWS

Athens Cadastre at long last entering digital era



The protracted period of the Athens Cadastre’s transition to the digital era is set to end in the coming months.

In early October approximately 3,500 pending deeds will be digitally recorded, while the process will be completed in November. This will be followed in January by the opening of a transitional office and, at the beginning of March, a definitive office – i.e. with all digital services available.

“Now the cadastre of the Municipality of Athens seems to be entering its final form. In October, the office will be reinforced with 10 private lawyers who will support the legal control and registration of deeds (another 40 lawyers will be allocated to other offices in Attica), as well as eight people from the Hellenic Cadastre. The aim is to close all pending issues, among which is the registration of 3,500 deeds,” said Stefanos Kotsolis, managing director of the Hellenic Land Registry, in comments to Kathimerini.

Property

