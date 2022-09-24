Stray dogs maul elderly woman in northern Greece

An 85-year-old woman was hospitalized on Friday after being attacked by stray dogs. The incident took place at noon in the town of Katerini in northern Greece.

Initial reports said two stray dogs attacked the 85-year-old and bit her on the arm and neck.

At the time of the attack, the victim was with relatives, who took her to the General Hospital of Katerini.

The latest incident follows two previous attacks by stray dogs in the town of Kalamata in the Peloponnese. In one case a woman was attacked while on her way to work, and in the other a woman was bitten as she had been riding her motorcycle on her way home.