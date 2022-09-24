NEWS

Stray dogs maul elderly woman in northern Greece

Stray dogs maul elderly woman in northern Greece
[File photo]

An 85-year-old woman was hospitalized on Friday after being attacked by stray dogs. The incident took place at noon in the town of Katerini in northern Greece. 

Initial reports said two stray dogs attacked the 85-year-old and bit her on the arm and neck.

At the time of the attack, the victim was with relatives, who took her to the General Hospital of Katerini.

The latest incident follows two previous attacks by stray dogs in the town of Kalamata in the Peloponnese. In one case a woman was attacked while on her way to work, and in the other a woman was bitten as she had been riding her motorcycle on her way home.

Animal Protection

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Commission vice-president for values and transparency due in Athens
NEWS

Commission vice-president for values and transparency due in Athens

Fox rabies vaccinations to start early October
NEWS

Fox rabies vaccinations to start early October

Teen fined 5,000 euros for kicking cat
NEWS

Teen fined 5,000 euros for kicking cat

Horse dies after being abandoned without water, food
NEWS

Horse dies after being abandoned without water, food

More animals are abandoned
NEWS

More animals are abandoned

Donkey abusing deputy mayor sacked
NEWS

Donkey abusing deputy mayor sacked