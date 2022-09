Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, met Friday at a working lunch in New York.

The lunch, which brought together the Foreign Ministers of the countries involved in the South East Europe Cooperation Process was hosted by Montenegro.

Both Cavusoglu and the Greek Foreign Ministry posted photos of the two ministers side by side in their Twitter accounts.

It was not known whether the two had a private conversation.