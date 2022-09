A Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, flew over the islet of Kandelioussa on Saturday.

The UAV entered Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan and violated Greek airspace.

The incident occurred at 9.10 and 9.24 a.m. at a height of 15,000 feet.

The drone was identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.

Kandelioussa, an uninhabited island, is located west of Nissyros in the Dodecanese.