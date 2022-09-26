New surveillance framework planned

With the special Parliamentary committee inquiry into the recent wiretapping affair approaching its conclusion, the government is reportedly considering a ban on the circulation of Predator-type surveillance software, as part of a package of recommendations to tighten institutional safeguards for monitoring.

According to reports, the government has decided to move toward a complete ban on the purchase and sale of such software between private individuals, while strict transparency rules will be introduced for its procurement by the state.

It also mulling whether the National Intelligence Service (EYP) should require the signature of a relevant minister, in addition to the two prosecutors as was the case until recently, in order to approve the surveillance of a political figure.

The plan further includes restoring the right of the person being monitored to be informed and given a precise reason why. Furthermore, “national security” cannot be invoked indefinitely.

A substantial strengthening of the oversight role of the Communications Privacy Authority is also under consideration. Under the current system, only the telephone numbers of persons under surveillance reach the authority. The new legislative initiative will reportedly provide for the authority to be informed of the name of the person being monitored.

The wiretapping affair broke in early August after it emerged that the telephone of PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis had been bugged by EYP. The government insisted that the wiretap, which started in September 2021 and lasted three months, was legal, but did not state the reasons, citing national security.

In any case, the latest public opinion polls showed that, despite the political turmoil it has sparked, the surveillance affair does not look like it will influence voters’ choices in next year’s elections.

This was apparent in a Pulse poll for Skai TV, which was conducted before and after the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) earlier this month. Before the TIF, respondents categorized the following issues as important: price hikes at 84%, energy at 82%, Greek-Turkish relations at 67% and phone tapping at 50%. The order did not change after the TIF, with the corresponding percentages staying more or less the same at 83%, 79%, 65% and 51%.