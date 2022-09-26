Ministry not backing down on school evaluations

With its decision to send relevant circulars to schools, the Education Ministry has signaled there will be no watering down of the evaluating teachers and schools in view of the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, the files with the evaluations of students and schools from the last academic year are being examined by the Institute of Educational Policy and the Authority for Quality Assurance in Primary and Secondary Education.

Kathimerini understands that Education Minister Niki Kerameus asked the two institutions to submit proposals based on the conclusions of the evaluations. These concern some 150,000 teachers.

The ministry had reportedly received suggestions that the evaluations should be lenient as it was the first time they were being conducted. The suggestion was reportedly accepted. On the other hand, the ministry wants to convey the message that evaluations will continue.