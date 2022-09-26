NEWS

Ministry not backing down on school evaluations

Ministry not backing down on school evaluations

With its decision to send relevant circulars to schools, the Education Ministry has signaled there will be no watering down of the evaluating teachers and schools in view of the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, the files with the evaluations of students and schools from the last academic year are being examined by the Institute of Educational Policy and the Authority for Quality Assurance in Primary and Secondary Education. 

Kathimerini understands that Education Minister Niki Kerameus asked the two institutions to submit proposals based on the conclusions of the evaluations. These concern some 150,000 teachers.

The ministry had reportedly received suggestions that the evaluations should be lenient as it was the first time they were being conducted. The suggestion was reportedly accepted. On the other hand, the ministry wants to convey the message that evaluations will continue.

Education Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New law seeks to purge unis of ‘eternal students’
NEWS

New law seeks to purge unis of ‘eternal students’

Leaders to cross swords over education
NEWS

Leaders to cross swords over education

Tensions brewing over campus police
NEWS

Tensions brewing over campus police

Far-reaching university overhaul in the pipeline
NEWS

Far-reaching university overhaul in the pipeline

Greek leader urges students to sustain, strengthen democracy
NEWS

Greek leader urges students to sustain, strengthen democracy

January seen as pivotal for months ahead
NEWS

January seen as pivotal for months ahead