Police unravel gang in Thessaloniki

Police have unraveled a criminal gang that burgled homes in the northern port city of Thessaloniki and arrested two men, aged 44 and 49.

The police investigation showed that the two suspects had allegedly formed, at least since the end of July, a criminal gang that committed a total of 14 robberies of homes in the areas of Pylaia, Panorama, Kardia, Plagiariou, Trilofos and Epanomi.

In many of these case, the tenants were sleeping at home when the break-ins took place.