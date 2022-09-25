NEWS

Police unravel gang in Thessaloniki

Police unravel gang in Thessaloniki

Police have unraveled a criminal gang that burgled homes in the northern port city of Thessaloniki and arrested two men, aged 44 and 49. 

The police investigation showed that the two suspects had allegedly formed, at least since the end of July, a criminal gang that committed a total of 14 robberies of homes in the areas of Pylaia, Panorama, Kardia, Plagiariou, Trilofos and Epanomi. 

In many of these case, the tenants were sleeping at home when the break-ins took place.

Crime Thessaloniki

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bomb hoax in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Bomb hoax in Thessaloniki

3 detained over Thessaloniki murder
NEWS

3 detained over Thessaloniki murder

More violent incidents outside Thessaloniki vocational school
NEWS

More violent incidents outside Thessaloniki vocational school

Migrant traffickers arrested in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Migrant traffickers arrested in Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki teacher (56) found with 10,000 child sexual abuse images released
NEWS

Thessaloniki teacher (56) found with 10,000 child sexual abuse images released

Chania lawyer injured in knife attack 
NEWS

Chania lawyer injured in knife attack 