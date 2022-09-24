NEWS

Migrant traffickers arrested in Thessaloniki

Migrant traffickers arrested in Thessaloniki
File photo.

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, announced on Saturday the arrest of a total of five people in three different cases of alleged migrant smuggling. 

More specifically, a 38-year-old foreign national was arrested on Friday on the Egnatia national motorway for illegally transporting three migrants with no travel documents. 

On the same day, and again on Egnatia, a 24-year-old foreign national was caught transporting eight migrants who lacked the proper documents. Another two accomplices, aged 47 and 21, were also arrested. 

Lastly, a 29-year-old man was apprehended in the same area for transporting two undocumented migrants. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki teacher (56) found with 10,000 child sexual abuse images released
NEWS

Thessaloniki teacher (56) found with 10,000 child sexual abuse images released

Chania lawyer injured in knife attack 
NEWS

Chania lawyer injured in knife attack 

Europol data practices target of EU privacy watchdog lawsuit
NEWS

Europol data practices target of EU privacy watchdog lawsuit

Kavala man arrested over murder of marble factory worker
NEWS

Kavala man arrested over murder of marble factory worker

Man arrested in attempted robbery at fast food restaurant
NEWS

Man arrested in attempted robbery at fast food restaurant

Man arrested in Halkidiki after teen rape accusation
NEWS

Man arrested in Halkidiki after teen rape accusation