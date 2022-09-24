Migrant traffickers arrested in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, announced on Saturday the arrest of a total of five people in three different cases of alleged migrant smuggling.

More specifically, a 38-year-old foreign national was arrested on Friday on the Egnatia national motorway for illegally transporting three migrants with no travel documents.

On the same day, and again on Egnatia, a 24-year-old foreign national was caught transporting eight migrants who lacked the proper documents. Another two accomplices, aged 47 and 21, were also arrested.

Lastly, a 29-year-old man was apprehended in the same area for transporting two undocumented migrants.