Olympus search and rescue operations underway

The emergency services are evacuating an injured man from the Kakkalos refuge, at a height of approximately 2,650 meters, on Mount Olympus on Sunday, while also trying to reach a second injured man on the mountain.

According to the Hellenic Service, eight firefighters and members of the Special Disaster Management Unit (EMAK) set out to approach an injured man on Saturday, who is reportedly suffering from a knee injury. A helicopter, most likely a Super Puma, has been dispatched to assist with efforts to move the injured man.

At the same time, a second rescue operation is underway near the “Louki” point on the Olympus trail after someone called the 112 emergency number to report another injured climber.