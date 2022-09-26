NEWS

Turkish president continues escalating rhetoric

[AP]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued his use of escalating rhetoric in statements made on Monday in which he referred to Greece .

“Greece is not on our level as they are not our equal politically, economically, or militarily,” said Erdogan, according to Turkish media, adding that the “foreign military build-up across Greece should disturb the Greek people, not us.”

“Greece will be held accountable for the people it left to die in the Mediterranean,” stated Erdogan, doubling down on the accusations he levelled against the country during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

“We are closely monitoring the policies of our neighbor Greece,” said Erdogan and is reported to have referred to a series of provocations.

