NEWS

Two men arrested for distributing private photos, videos of dozens of women

Two men arrested for distributing private photos, videos of dozens of women

Police in Athens have arrested two men on suspicion of distributing hundreds of private photographs and videos of at least 141 women over the internet without their knowledge or consent.

According to reports, the men had created separate files on each of their victims on a porn website where they not only published private and often explicit images and videos, but also exposed the women to further harm by giving their real names. 

The footage was allegedly mined from the women’s personal social media pages and other sources, and investigators believe that in several cases at least, the women’s partners may have been involved.

The files also included video footage and photographs taken without the women’s knowledge, according to the Peloponissos newspaper, which first reported the story following a complaint filed by a woman in the western port city of Patra with the electronic crimes police. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Drugs gang nabbed after car chase
NEWS

Drugs gang nabbed after car chase

Appeals court clears all defendants in Siemens bribery case
NEWS

Appeals court clears all defendants in Siemens bribery case

26 arrested with forged travel documents in Crete
NEWS

26 arrested with forged travel documents in Crete

Cannabis plants seized by police in Corfu
NEWS

Cannabis plants seized by police in Corfu

Iran embassy attacked with Molotov cocktail
NEWS

Iran embassy attacked with Molotov cocktail

Police unravel gang in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Police unravel gang in Thessaloniki