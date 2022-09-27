Two men arrested for distributing private photos, videos of dozens of women

Police in Athens have arrested two men on suspicion of distributing hundreds of private photographs and videos of at least 141 women over the internet without their knowledge or consent.

According to reports, the men had created separate files on each of their victims on a porn website where they not only published private and often explicit images and videos, but also exposed the women to further harm by giving their real names.

The footage was allegedly mined from the women’s personal social media pages and other sources, and investigators believe that in several cases at least, the women’s partners may have been involved.

The files also included video footage and photographs taken without the women’s knowledge, according to the Peloponissos newspaper, which first reported the story following a complaint filed by a woman in the western port city of Patra with the electronic crimes police.