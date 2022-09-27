Police officer, suspect injured during drug bust at Athens campus

A 35-year-old police officer and a 30-year-old suspect were injured on Tuesday in an armed altercation during a drug raid at the Zografou campus of the National Technical University of Athens.

According to police, the 35-year-old officer shot the 30-year-old – who has been identified only as an Albanian national wanted for robbery, weapons and drug offenses – when he attacked her with a screwdriver.

The incident occurred during a police operation at the campus’ old dormitories, which have reportedly been overrun by gangs dealing drugs and burgling homes, particularly in the neighboring suburbs of Zografou, Kaisariani and Vyronas.

The operation also included raids on suspects’ homes in different parts of the Greek capital.