Dendias meets with Armenian counterpart in Yerevan

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on Tuesday and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, co-operation within trilateral frameworks, and developments in the Caucasus and the East Mediterranean.

“I would like to send a clear message to countries that seek to redraw maps. And my message is that revisionist policies will fail,” stated Dendias during the joint press conference.

Dendias also met with the Prime Minster of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and stressed Greece’s full solidarity with Armenia after they also discussed the developments in the region of the Caucasus.