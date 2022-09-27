State to hire 18,000 permanent staff in 2023

The cabinet has agreed to hire almost 18,000 permanent staff to the public sector in 2023, mostly to replace retiring civil servants, Interior Minister Makis Voridis announced on Tuesday.

Of the total 17,942 positions, 15,641 recruitments fall within the 1:1 rule, meaning the new civil servants are replacing retiring civil servants.

The Defence Ministry will take on 3,155 new staff, municipalities 2,265 (1,000 of which in municipal police units), the Health Ministry 1,356, and Justice Ministry 1,230.

The cabinet also approved 22,344 private fixed-term positions, most of which (7,259 positions) are cleaning staff for the Interior Ministry.