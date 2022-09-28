NEWS

Greek islands will be key issue at Turkish security meeting

Greek islands will be key issue at Turkish security meeting

Among the key issues on the agenda of Turkey’s National Security Council meeting on Wednesday will be developments regarding Greek islands.

At the same time, with concern running high in Ankara over the possibility of a negative US response to the F-16 issue, alternative options are also expected to be discussed at the council meeting. There is also concern that if the US is positive about the F-16s, there will be conditions attached, namely that they will not be used to violate Greece’s airspace.

Turkish media reports said the meeting with Turkish generals and relevant ministers, under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss “steps taken by Greece that increase tension.” The latest example cited of this in Turkey was the transfer of armored combat vehicles to the Greek islands of Lesvos and Samos.

The National Security Council will discuss “the responses to these steps taken by Greece.” According to estimates, the statement that will be issued after the meeting will include a reference to the demilitarization of the islands.

