NEWS

Southern EU member-states expected to condemn Turkish threats

Southern EU member-states expected to condemn Turkish threats
[Shutterstock]

The nine southern European Union countries meeting in Alicante, Spain on Friday will express their support for Greece against the threats made by Turkey, French presidency sources said on Wednesday.

According to these  sources, the Turkish threats against Greece will be discussed at a working lunch for the political leaders in Alicante after the EuroMed summit has concluded. The countries attending will include Spain, Italy, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta, Slovenia, Croatia, and Greece. European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also participate in the meeting.

The last EuroMed Summit including both European and non-European countries was held in Spain in 2015, while the last meeting of Southern EU Member-States was held in Athens last year. [AMNA]

Politics Diplomacy EU Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ex-PM Karamanlis says EU must take initiative for swift end to Ukraine war
NEWS

Ex-PM Karamanlis says EU must take initiative for swift end to Ukraine war

Mitsotakis: Turkish provocations cannot be tolerated 
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Turkish provocations cannot be tolerated 

Erdogan tells EU envoys bloc ignored Turkey’s efforts to improve ties
NEWS

Erdogan tells EU envoys bloc ignored Turkey’s efforts to improve ties

Erdogan says Turkey committed to EU membership, calls for ‘direct’ dialogue with Greece
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey committed to EU membership, calls for ‘direct’ dialogue with Greece

Mitsotakis calls for tougher EU line on Turkey
NEWS

Mitsotakis calls for tougher EU line on Turkey

More Turkish aggression could bring in sanctions, PM tells MEPs
NEWS

More Turkish aggression could bring in sanctions, PM tells MEPs