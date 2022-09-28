Southern EU member-states expected to condemn Turkish threats

The nine southern European Union countries meeting in Alicante, Spain on Friday will express their support for Greece against the threats made by Turkey, French presidency sources said on Wednesday.

According to these sources, the Turkish threats against Greece will be discussed at a working lunch for the political leaders in Alicante after the EuroMed summit has concluded. The countries attending will include Spain, Italy, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta, Slovenia, Croatia, and Greece. European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also participate in the meeting.

The last EuroMed Summit including both European and non-European countries was held in Spain in 2015, while the last meeting of Southern EU Member-States was held in Athens last year. [AMNA]