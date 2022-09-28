NEWS

Minister slams police cadet linked to campus gang

[AMNA]

Referring to the police cadet who was among the people arrested in a police operation at the student dormitories of the National Technical University of Athens on Tuesday, Citizens’ Protections Minister Takis Theodorikakos said she no longer has a place in the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

The 22-year-old cadet allegedly provided intelligence to criminals and gang members that were occupying school dormitories, which they used as a base for their activities.

“Her actions are absolutely unacceptable, reprehensible and of course have nothing to do with the job of a police officer. All due procedures will be followed, but it is obvious that she has absolutely no place in the ranks of the Hellenic Police,” he told Mega TV.

