Turkey urges ‘common sense’ to supporters of Greek positions

[File Photo]

Ankara has called on countries supporting Greece’s actions in the Aegean Sea to “adopt common sense,” the National Security Council (MGK) meeting statement said Wednesday.

The statement, released after a four-hour meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the meeting focused on a range of issues, including the standoff with Greece, counterterrorism efforts, Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions and more.

“The circles encouraging Greece to deploy arms on islands with demilitarized status have been urged to adopt common sense,” the statement said.

The meeting also called on the U.S. to reverse its decision regarding lifting the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration, which it said: “Contradicts the spirit of the (NATO) alliance.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. lifted defense trade restrictions on the Greek Cypriot administration for the 2023 fiscal year.

(Daily Sabah)

Turkey US Cyprus

