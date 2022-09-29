Greek Foreign Ministry: We will defend our legal interests and rights

Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a response to a statement by Turkey’s National Security Council, made earlier Wednesday.

“Turkey has every right to defend its interests by all legal means, subject to the basic condition that it accepts the rules of International Law.

However, it has no right to flagrantly violate International Law and threaten Greece with war (casus belli).

Greece makes no claim against Turkey.

It is in favour of dialogue on the basis of International Law.

It will, however, defend its legal interests and rights should the need arise.”