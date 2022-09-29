Group of 37 migrants found on the island of Folegandros

Authorities on the Aegean island of Folegandros identified a group of 37 migrants on Wednesday. The group was comprised of 23 men, five women (of which one was pregnant), and nine minors. On Thursday, the migrants boarded a passenger boat for the island of Io and it was revealed that they had each paid 10,000 euros for their passage to Italy.

According to the Hellenic Coast , the search began when the sailing boat that was ferrying the passengers to Italy was found abandoned after it had run aground near the “Katergo” area of the island.