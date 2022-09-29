Turkish FM expresses displeasure with Berlin and EU

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed his displeasure with the stance of the European Union, and Germany in particular, in relation to Turkey’s dispute with Greece on Thursday.

“Some of our interlocutors, primarily send out messages for domestic consumption, for domestic politics, for the Union they belong to,” he said, before focusing on the visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in July.

“The conversation we had with the German minister in Istanbul was not good. Her approach was defending Greece’s claims and had the audacity to doubt Turkey’s sovereignty. We responded with the necessary lesson and during the press conference, with our particular tone, we set out what is right,” he said.

“Under the supervision of the EU, with the assistance of Frontex, [Greece] is killing people in the middle of the sea,” he said referring to the issue of migration. “It is truly a disgrace for migrants to be this abused in so many parts of the world,” he added.