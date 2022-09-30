NEWS

Ruling ND leads by 8 pts in new poll

The gap between ruling New Democracy and SYRIZA seems to be consolidating at over eight points, according to a new poll conducted by Metron Analysis on behalf of Mega TV.

More specifically, conservative New Democracy would get 29% of the vote, compared to 20.6% for leftist SYRIZA, followed by socialist PASOK – Movement for Change with 12.2%, communist KKE with 5.1%, nationalist Greek Solution with 4.8% and radical leftist MeRA25 with 3.4%.

A percentage of 10.1% said they have not yet decided which party they will vote for, while 4.4% of respondents said they will not vote in the next election.

