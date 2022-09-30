Greece to roll out bivalent Covid-19 vaccine on Monday

Greece will begin its autumn Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Monday, October 3, rolling out new bivalent boosters targeting the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

Authorities will offer the vaccine to everyone age 60 and over, as well as front-line health care workers and other groups considered to be particularly at risk of serious illness.

More than 12,000 vaccine appointments had been booked 24 hours after the online platform was launched on September 27.