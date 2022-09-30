Turkish UAV flies over islet of Kinaros

A Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, flew over the islet of Kinaros on Friday.

The incident occurred at 7.23 p.m. with the UAV flying at a height of 19,000 feet.

The UAV entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and violated Greek airspace.

The flight was the fourth reported violations over the same islet this week.

Kinaros is part of the Dodecanese in the Eastern Aegean and is located west of Kalymnos and Leros and east of Amorgos.