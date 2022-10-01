NEWS

Line 3 to Piraeus ready in coming days

[Intime News]

The extension of Line 3 in Piraeus will be operational within the next few days, according to Giorgos Karagiannis, deputy minister of infrastructure and transport.

Speaking to ERT, he highlighted the substantial advantages that the metro lines 3 and 4 additions will provide to not only all Athens citizens but also to the environment. Karagiannis noted that with the operation of the metro in Piraeus, the country’s largest airport will be connected to the largest port in less than an hour. The trial runs for Metro Line 4 started last Tuesday.

“An additional 340,000 passengers will travel daily on this line alone, while 2,000 new trees will be planted in Athens, and, for the first time, architectural contests for square redevelopments will be launched in collaboration with the Municipality of Athens,” he said.

Karagiannis also announced the project for the extension of Line 2 to Ilion will be tendered by the end of 2022 and the extensions to Menidi and Zefiri will follow in the next phase.

 

Transport

