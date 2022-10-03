NEWS

Waiting times for surgeries can run well over a year

Waiting times for surgeries can run well over a year
File photo. [InTime News]

Waiting lists for surgeries at state hospitals have grown even longer since the coronavirus pandemic, leading many patients to fork out extra money to private clinics.

At central Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital, the waiting time for cardiovascular operations is about 12-14 months, according to surgeon Panagiotis Dedeilias. Even before the pandemic, it could take six to eight months for a heart patient to be operated on, he says.

Even though the pandemic has subsided, a large percentage of doctors and nurses assigned to deal with Covid-19 cases have not returned to their previous posts. And there is a general lack of personnel. At Evangelismos, which has 22 operating theaters, 16 were open before the pandemic and 11 currently.

At Thessaloniki’s largest public hospital, the waiting time for eye surgery averages eight months, while hernia patients can wait up to three years, health workers say. 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Eight new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece
NEWS

Eight new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece

Many patients with heart condition still smoke
NEWS

Many patients with heart condition still smoke

West Nile cases in Greece this year hit 254
NEWS

West Nile cases in Greece this year hit 254

Transfers to deal with long waits for children’s surgery
NEWS

Transfers to deal with long waits for children’s surgery

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 rise to 44,775
NEWS

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 rise to 44,775

National Disability Portal launched
NEWS

National Disability Portal launched