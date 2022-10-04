Citizens feel detached from political parties

Just three out of 10 Greek citizens feel their views closely identify with those of a political party, an opinion poll released Monday shows.

The poll, conducted by market research and opinion polling firm Metron Analysis, shows that 31% of respondents identify closely with a political party versus 68% who don’t.

Asked about their confidence in political parties, 45% described it as “low,” 36% as “moderate” and 19% “high.”

The findings are an indicator of disaffection with the political system just months before a general election, which is likely to be double, as the first one will almost certainly result in no party gaining an overall majority in Parliament and the prospect of coalitions appears dim. The second election, if it happens, will be fought under a different electoral law.

Asked to grade their overall satisfaction with their lives, the respondents averaged 5.8 on a scale from 0-10, lower than the 6.2 registered in a 2017 poll, with heavily indebted Greece still under a creditor-imposed austerity regime.

Asked about their main concerns, 96% mentioned inflation and income, followed by the energy crisis (95%), education (89%), the war in Ukraine (89%), job security (83%), Turkish aggression (80%), a possible pandemic resurgence (76%), problems with democratic institutions (75%) and the recent phone-tapping scandal (66%).

The respondents were divided on the possibility of a coalition government, with 49% preferring a single-party government and 47% a coalition. But asked if a second election should take place if the first results in a hung parliament, 52% said no and 45% yes.

Nonetheless, support for a second election has grown somewhat since a similar survey in September 2021 showed 39% of the respondent in favor versus 57% opposed.