Tourist dies after falling off iconic Acropolis rock

A young woman identified only as a tourist died on Tuesday after falling off the outcrop of the Areopagus rock, northwest of the Acropolis. State broadcaster ERT said she was 30 years old.

The young woman was unconscious when she rushed by ambulance to the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital, where doctors confirmed her death.

Police are investigating the incident, though it is thought that she lost her footing while trying to take a photograph at the iconic location, which is a popular hangout and photo-op spot among tourists and locals alike.