NEWS

Tourist dies after falling off iconic Acropolis rock

Tourist dies after falling off iconic Acropolis rock
[EPA]

A young woman identified only as a tourist died on Tuesday after falling off the outcrop of the Areopagus rock, northwest of the Acropolis. State broadcaster ERT said she was 30 years old. 

The young woman was unconscious when she rushed by ambulance to the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital, where doctors confirmed her death.

Police are investigating the incident, though it is thought that she lost her footing while trying to take a photograph at the iconic location, which is a popular hangout and photo-op spot among tourists and locals alike.

Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ashes of Martha Karagianni scattered at sea
NEWS

Ashes of Martha Karagianni scattered at sea

Teen from Arcadia dies in bike ride accident
NEWS

Teen from Arcadia dies in bike ride accident

PM says Pappas left a “unique legacy”
NEWS

PM says Pappas left a “unique legacy”

Prominent actor, director Kostas Kazakos dies
NEWS

Prominent actor, director Kostas Kazakos dies

President, PM post messages on Queen Elizabeth’s death
NEWS

President, PM post messages on Queen Elizabeth’s death

Body of man found off Samos island
NEWS

Body of man found off Samos island