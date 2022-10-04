NEWS

Woman’s fall off Acropolis rock deemed a suicide

Woman’s fall off Acropolis rock deemed a suicide
Panagiotis Vlahoutsakos

The death of a woman who fell off the outcrop of the Areopagus rock, northwest of the Acropolis, was deemed a suicide, police sources told kathimerini.gr on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was Greek, aged 47, the same sources said, citing initial investigations into her death. State-run broadcaster ERT had initially reported that the victim was a 30-year-old tourist. 

The young woman was unconscious when she rushed by ambulance to the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital, where doctors confirmed her death.

Police sources also said the woman is believed to have been facing mental health problems.

Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tourist dies after falling off iconic Acropolis rock
NEWS

Tourist dies after falling off iconic Acropolis rock

Ashes of Martha Karagianni scattered at sea
NEWS

Ashes of Martha Karagianni scattered at sea

Teen from Arcadia dies in bike ride accident
NEWS

Teen from Arcadia dies in bike ride accident

PM says Pappas left a “unique legacy”
NEWS

PM says Pappas left a “unique legacy”

Prominent actor, director Kostas Kazakos dies
NEWS

Prominent actor, director Kostas Kazakos dies

President, PM post messages on Queen Elizabeth’s death
NEWS

President, PM post messages on Queen Elizabeth’s death