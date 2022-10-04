Woman’s fall off Acropolis rock deemed a suicide

The death of a woman who fell off the outcrop of the Areopagus rock, northwest of the Acropolis, was deemed a suicide, police sources told kathimerini.gr on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was Greek, aged 47, the same sources said, citing initial investigations into her death. State-run broadcaster ERT had initially reported that the victim was a 30-year-old tourist.

The young woman was unconscious when she rushed by ambulance to the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital, where doctors confirmed her death.

Police sources also said the woman is believed to have been facing mental health problems.