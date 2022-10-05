NEWS

Pandemic takes toll on teenagers’ mental health

Pandemic takes toll on teenagers’ mental health
[Annie Flanagan/New York Times]

The decline in mental health among teenagers was intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic with studies observing sharp increases in anxiety, depression, aggression, self-harm and, most prominently, online addiction, experts warn ahead of a three-day conference at the University of Athens (UoA) starting Wednesday.

“Removing pupils from the school setting seriously hindered the learning process and caused online addiction and high-risk online behavior to skyrocket,” Artemis Tsitsika, assistant professor in pediatrics and adolescent medicine at UoA, told Kathimerini ahead of the 22nd International Association for Adolescent Health (IAAH) European Regional Conference organized by the Greek Society of Adolescent Medicine.

Online addiction is diagnosed among 62.7% of teens, up from 40% before the pandemic, Tsitsika said, adding that around 20% show “serious withdrawal [symptoms] from daily commitments and activities.”

Health Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Unvaccinated healthcare workers to return to posts
NEWS

Unvaccinated healthcare workers to return to posts

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 rise to 44,775
NEWS

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 rise to 44,775

Expert notes entry to Covid ‘symbiosis’ era
NEWS

Expert notes entry to Covid ‘symbiosis’ era

Covid cases dropping again in Greece
NEWS

Covid cases dropping again in Greece

EU says Novavax Covid vaccine should carry heart side-effect warning
NEWS

EU says Novavax Covid vaccine should carry heart side-effect warning

Covid-19 prevention drug now available for at-risk patients
NEWS

Covid-19 prevention drug now available for at-risk patients