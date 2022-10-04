State Department: Provisional Libyan government should not be signing new agreements

A spokesperson for the United States Department of State said on Tuesday that the provisional Government of National Unity of Libya is compelled by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to not sign new agreements that would upset the country’s foreign relations or that would result in long-term obligations.

“We are aware of reports on the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkish government and the provisional government of Libya, we have not yet seen the document,” said the spokesperson when asked on the agreement.

“We call on all parties to refrain from actions that risk increasing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.”