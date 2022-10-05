NEWS STUDY IN GREECE

Greek universities to market English-language degree programs

Greek universities will set up a company to market their English-language degree programs abroad.

These programs are still in their infancy. So far, there are three undergraduate programs, two in the medical schools of the University of Athens and the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, and one in the former’s humanities division (officially, the Philosophy School). But there are at least 15 program proposals expected to be approved by the Education Ministry and more than 120 proposals for graduate-level instruction.

“At this early stage… each university, on its own, does not have the resources for promotion,” said Associate Professor Christos Michalakelis, head of the Study in Greece (SiG) initiative.

