PASOK calls in young experts to help shape party platform

PASOK calls in young experts to help shape party platform

More than 1,200 university graduates responded to PASOK’s invitation for young experts to help draw up the party’s policy proposals as Greece heads to elections next year. Of those, 500 applicants have postgraduate degrees and 180 have PhDs, according to the party.

The call for applications is part of a broader plan by the socialist party chief and Euro MP Nikos Androulakis to appoint new party executives responsible for the various policy portfolios and to surround them with people with fresh ideas.

The party’s parliamentary group will meet next week to discuss the basic parameters of the new program, before it is presented to the public in a tour of the country’s 13 regional districts.

Androulakis, who was elected to the helm of the historic party last December, is hoping to bolster PASOK’s popularity among disenchanted young and centrist voters.

